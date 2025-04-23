Gardening for Good with HCHC Foundation

Sulphur Springs, Texas – April showers bring May flowers, but what helps a healthy human bloom? The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation has a few seeds of wisdom to share why gardening is just what the doctor ordered.

For starters, gardening is a good form of exercise that can be equivalent to moderate activities like walking or bicycling. Gardening lowers blood pressure, increases balance, and improves quality of sleep.

Gardening in the sunlight helps the body naturally raise vitamin D levels. Vitamin D reduces the risk of diabetes and cancer, boosts the immune system, strengthens bones with calcium absorption, and relieves joint pain. Be sure to wear sunscreen to ensure your skin only absorbs the beneficial parts of sunshine while blocking out harmful UV rays.

Gardening is also good for mental health. It keeps the mind focused on the present moment which helps relieve stress. The hormones that make you feel happy, serotonin and dopamine, are produced more readily by the exercise and productivity gardening provides. All the mental stimulation from gardening has been proven to prevent and treat the onset of dementia, Alzheimer’s, and depression.

Sharing the produce, herbs, or flowers you may grow with friends and loved ones is a great way to stay connected and support others. Try growing something small, find what you like to grow best, and let the plants do the rest.

Unsure of where to start? There are several resources in town that could be a source of inspiration. The Texas Master Gardening Program organized by the AgriLife Extension is a wealth of gardening knowledge. Look up the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension to get involved.

Craver’s Community Garden (www.craverstx.com) is another wonderful local resource. Known for growing produce and hosting fun and educational events, Cravers always has something to join in on.

Local shops such as The Good Eye Market, Clementine and Co, and Lowe’s are good options, all offering beautiful plants ready to take home.

Of course, visitors are always welcome at the Gardens of Memorial at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. The Foundation funded the gardens using proceeds from the Annual Gala in both 2006 and 2007. The grounds are always well maintained and may inspire you to grow your own flowers.

The Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1997 that is committed to the advancement of local healthcare by funding equipment, programs, and construction for both the Hopkins County Hospital District and the local hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. The Foundation is governed by a board of directors living and working in Hopkins County.

Photo: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation knows that nature and healing go hand in hand. The first project funded by the Foundation’s 1st Annual Gala in 2006 was the Gardens at Memorial, a green space where staff and families in the hospital could go to enjoy nature, walk, or find peace of mind. The garden is enjoyed daily.