Garrett Fired Plus High School Basketball

Despite the reports late last week that the Cowboys were moving on from Jason Garrett, the official announcement didn’t come until Sunday afternoon.

Although it wasn’t officially announced the Cowboys had already interviewed a couple of new candidates. Marvin Lewis, the long time Cincinnati Bengals coach interviewed as did Mike McCarthy, the long time Green Bay Packers coach.

In NFL Wild Card Weekend action, on Saturday, the Houston Texans, down 16-0, got up off the canvas to score 19 points. The Bills tied it with 10 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. In OT Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 28 yard field goal to win it. The Texans will now head to Kansas City for a Sunday 2:05pm start on CBS. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans upset the New England Patriots 20-13, and will now take on Baltimore Saturday night at 7:15pm on CBS.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints went to overtime in a thriller knotted at 20.But, Kirk Cousins threw a 4 yard TD pass to Kyle Rudolph for the 26-20 Viking win.The Vikings now head to San Francisco for their divisional-round matchup with the 49ers at 3:35 p.m. CT on Saturday on NBC.

In the late game, Seattle beat Philadelphia 17-9 to advance to play Green Bay Sunday night at 5:40pm.

The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team ran away with a 107-70 win over Midwestern State on Saturday afternoon. After a close first quarter, the Lions pulled away with hot shooting to pick up their 13th consecutive win.

The win brings the Lions to 13-0 on the season and 7-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The loss drops MSU to 5-5 and 2-3 in conference play.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team saw a late lead vanish in regulation, but the Lions were still able to pull out an 85-82 overtime win over visiting Midwestern State University on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions move to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the Lone Star Conference with the win, while the Mustangs are now 2-10 overall and 2-4 in league play.

Tonight on the hardwood the North Lamar Pantherettes are home against Como Pickton. Kickoff is at 6:30.

Hughes Springs outscored Daingerfield 9-8 in overtime as the Mustangs opened District 15-3A play with a 51-50 win over the Tigers Friday night.

Hughes Springs leading scorer wasDevin Flournoy with 16 points.

There’s one more College Bowl game tonight. It’s the Learning Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as Louisiana takes on Miami (Ohio). Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPN.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Jeudy, ranked No. 1 at receiver and No. 3 overall, made his announcement on social media Saturday, three days after posting 204 yards and a touchdown on six catches vs. Michigan in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.Alabama safety Xavier McKinney will also skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Crimson Tide quarterback TuaTagovailoa, a junior and possible top-10 pick, will announce his decision to day.