Garrett’s Fate Remains Up In The Air Plus HS Basketball In Today’s Sports Update

On Monday afternoon, The North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Honey Grove this 57-37. Mylee Nottingham led the way for North Lamar with 16 points. Cydnie Malone had 12. Hutton Pointer finished with 11. Demetria Pruitt finished with 11 for Honey Grove.

Today, the Prairiland Patriots will host North Lamar with the freshman tipping at 11:00 am. The JV and Varsity follow.

The Paris Wildcats will host Greenville this afternoon. Freshman tip-off at 1:00 with the JV and Varsity to follow. The Wildcats (17-5) have moved up three spots to 15th in this week’s Texas high school boys basketball coaches Class 4A rankings. Cats are 14th on hoopinsider.net.

The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday after two seasons in charge. The Giants have scheduled an interview with Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Kris Richard for their head coaching vacancy. The Giants are set to meet with Richard on Thursday.

It appears the Dallas Cowboys won’t be making a decision about head coach Jason Garrett’s future until Later today. Garrett, whose contract expires following the 2019 season, is scheduled for a second meeting with owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones on Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports. The 53-year-old isn’t expected to be retained, but an initial meeting on Monday didn’t lead to a decision, and the team’s public relations staff sent all media home.

The Mavericks will play in Oklahoma City tonight. Dallas is coming off a loss at the Lakers.

And the Dallas Stars will be at the center of the NHL world as they take on Nashville in the 2020 Bridgestone Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.