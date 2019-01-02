Garth And Trisha Have Plans In Today’s Nashville Roundup

The National Enquirer claims Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are allegedly planning to lose weight in 2019. A source tells the magazine; “Garth and Trisha’s goal is to trim off 50 pounds right after New Year’s and then continue to lose the flab until they’re at a healthy weight. An expert is teaching them all the nutritional facts, how to pair foods and which foods to avoid.”

Dustin Lynch tells Billboard magazine that Luke Bryan has taught him a lot about performing. “I learned what confidence is. You don’t have to be so calculated and worried about what the crowd thinks just be yourself. Watching him night after night, his show is never the same. He’s just a big goofball and makes the show-up. That clicked for me. I became a lot more confident on stage and comfortable in making the connection with the crowd now, and that’s an important part of what the shows are about.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton is open to having children with Gwen Stefani. A source tells the website; “Blake would be open to having his own biological kids if it were to happen, and of course he would love to have a baby with Gwen because she’s his soulmate and the love of his life. But, it’s not a driving force in his life and it’s not something that keeps him awake at night. He already feels like a dad to Gwen’s boys, and he’s there with them every day raising them.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley recently renewed his wedding vows with his wife Brittany. He posted; “I’d marry you a million times. I love you with everything I am.”

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne says his dog got spooked on New Year’s Eve by several fireworks. The dog ran to his brother’s house. John posted; ”FOUND!!! She freaked because of fireworks then left my (John’s) house and walked 5 miles/6 hrs to TJ’s. Haha. Unbelievable. Thank Y’all for the kind words. Happy New Year!!!”

Thomas Rhett tells E Online that his music comes from a personal place.“Everybody has things crazy that happen in their lives. I really just tried to talk about what I knew from either my experience or from my friends’ experiences. To me, that’s what country music is. It’s a genuine story about something you’ve experienced.”