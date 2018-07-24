Garth and Trisha’s Double Date in Today’s Nashville Insider

Garth Brooks tells People magazine that he and Trisha Yearwood recently had a double date with two fans from Sweden. Garth invited the Swedish couple to his home the next time they were in the states. He says Trisha Yearwood cooked up roast beef, mashed potatoes and stuffing. “That turned out shockingly well. They were very, very sweet. She wasn’t sure about it because it came off the cuff. But these people, if you got to handpick them, you couldn’t have picked a better couple. The night turned out unbelievably well. It was fun to learn about them and the little town they’re in. Their way of life over in Sweden isn’t that much different than our way of life over here when you boil it down to two kids who got no money. They get married and work hard to make ends meet. It’s a familiar story [that] we all know. The best part was the conversation and what we learned about them.”

Jason Aldean tells People magazine that his wife’s pregnancy was not unexpected. “It was definitely something we had planned. After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids. I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him. “I would much rather knock it out now while we’re used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that. I think it’s tougher when you get out of that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all. … We just wanted them to be close in age, and we figured we’re already in that mindset now, so why not?”

Keith Urban tells People Magazine that he had his first kiss when he was just five years-old. “I think it was just on the monkey bars. I don’t remember if she kissed me or I kissed her,” he says. “I just sort of went, ‘Oh, well, that makes sense. That feels very natural.’”

Carrie Underwood tells Glamour Magazine that she accidentally bought a $2,000 sweater. “I was in Paris and went into one of those big, name-brand, fancy-schmancy designers, and I picked up a sweatshirt. Maybe I didn’t understand the price tag. I’m really bad with numbers. But when I went to check out, that sucker was $2,000.”

W magazine claims Taylor Swift was recently spotted out in New York wearing a casual outfit that cost $3,000. Her Ballinciaga hoodie cost $895 while her Christian Louboutin backpack cost $1,095. Taylor’s frayed Alexander Wang denim shorts cost $295 while her animal print booties cost $648.

Jake Owen tells People Magazine that his daughter is the true love of his life. “As much as I love my job and playing music, the most satisfying, fulfilling moments in my life is when I can break away from the day-to-day grind and hustle that we do out there and just get back one-on-one with my little girl. She really adds substance to my life.”

Morgan Wallen tells OnMilwaukee that his tour crew has nicknamed his mullet.”Well, actually some people in my camp have started throwing around nicknames. So far the one I like the best, it’s called Tennessee Waterfall. Wait. Tennessee Waterslide!”

Pop Culture Country claims Jana Kramer is pregnant again and expecting a baby boy.