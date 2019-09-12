Garth Brooks: The A&E Biography in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Billy Currington is holding a Hurricane Dorian Bahamas benefit concert on Saturday in Key West.

Jason Aldean and his wife recently took Kane Brown and his wife to dinner where they doled out parental advice. Jason tells E! News, “It was just a night to go out and celebrate with them and as a new parent waiting on a baby, you’re nervous so it kinda gave Katelyn and Kane just a chance to let their hair down a little bit and just enjoy the night and talk to some other people who are new [parents] and just kind of give them a little bit of encouragement that everything was gonna be cool.”

Chris Lane tells Billboard magazine that he wants his fiance, Lauren Bushnell, to decorate their new home. ”I never truly realized how stressful it could be to start picking out the lighting, and what sink faucet goes here. It’s a headache but at the same time, it is kind of fun to do that with her. She wants me to help her but at the end of the day, I’m like ‘Babe, I’m a guy. You’re going to have way better taste than me so whatever you feel like is best, let’s just go with that.’”

A&E is doing a four-hour biography series on Garth Brooks titled ” Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.” The special is going to air in November. The series will chronicle Garth’s career and will include never-before-seen footage and interviews.

A Hurricane Dorian fundraiser is being planned for the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The show will take place on September 16th and will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Locash, Darius Rucker, Randy Houser and Kristian Bush, among others.

The Jonas Brothers were recently performing in Nashville when Dan + Shay joined them on stage to sing their hit “Tequila.”

Matt Stell tells People magazine that the character he sings about in “Prayed For You” is similar to himself, but not identical. “I always think of a song having its own character. It’s not necessarily going to be about me all of the time. I mean, Johnny Cash didn’t shoot a man in Reno! But the character in ‘Prayed For You’ is a lot like me, for sure.”