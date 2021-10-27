Gas Adds 3.8 Cents A Gallon

The nation’s average gas price has increased by 3.8 cents from a week ago. It stands at $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon. The cost of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.22 per barrel in early Monday trade, up from last week’s start of $83.10.