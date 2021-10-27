Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
RPM Staffing Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Gas Adds 3.8 Cents A Gallon

The nation’s average gas price has increased by 3.8 cents from a week ago. It stands at $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon. The cost of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.22 per barrel in early Monday trade, up from last week’s start of $83.10.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     