The owners of the North Texas-based Gas Pipe smoke shop retail chain were sentenced to federal prison for mislabeling a synthetic marijuana product called “spice.” Authorities called the synthetic product a deadly poison. Reportedly, 73-year-old Gerald Shults and his 44-year-old daughter, Amy Herrig, both of the Dallas area, received three years behind bars for conspiracy to defraud the U.S. for misbranding their products.