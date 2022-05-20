Gas Prices Could Reach $6 This Summer

The investment banking firm JP Morgan suggests that we could see $6-a-gallon gas across the country, as early as this summer. $6 gas would be a shock to the system, according to Texas economist Ray Perryman. He says families normally spend about four percent of their budget on gas, and if that happens… It would go up to about 5%. This would usually hit the travel budget the hardest, but after covid, he says nothing is stopping families from planning a vacation this year. Instead, he says families will put off purchases and go out to eat less often.