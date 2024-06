The price of gas has fallen about six cents in the last week. It’s now lower than where it was one year ago. Experts say this has little to do with the president tapping the strategic oil reserve. Bruce Bullock, who heads the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, says about one-million barrels are being released. And the U-S burns 18- million barrels a day. This downturn is, instead, all about the economy. It’s slumping.