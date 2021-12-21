Gas Prices Falling

The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the sixth straight week, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.59 per gallon. The best price locally is $2.83 in Paris, and the high end is $3.15 in Mt Pleasant.