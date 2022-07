Triple-A is reporting the most significant weekly gas price decrease for the year in Texas. The statewide average per gallon is $4.33. That is 16 cents less than on this day last week and $1.52 more per gallon than last year. Analysts say the main factors behind the recent drop are that crude oil prices are dropping due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year and increased supply regionally. In addition, July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel.