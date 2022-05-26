Gasoline Down For Holiday?

Com’on now, it’s a Tesla

Statewide gas prices have dropped even with 3.2 million Texans planning to travel during the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon than last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $4.35 per gallon, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.99 per gallon.

Locally, regular unleaded is $4.14 to $4.68.