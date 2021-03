It’s high, and you can expect it to go higher. The average price of gasoline is $2.40 up to $2.89 in Northeast Texas. Industry experts expect the rise this time of year, but this year’s prices are higher than usual, and we could be spending more to fill up until the summer. It is the old “The industry is converting from winter gasoline to summer gasoline” statement. That refining change means there’s less product manufactured along with continued conflict in the Middle East.