Gasoline Prices Up In Texas

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average diesel price has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and is $3.76 per gallon. Gas Buddy says the highest price in Texas is 3.79 in Houston and Fort Worth. The lowest is 2.55 at Lone Oak near Greenville.