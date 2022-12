The Geminids are among the best meteor showers of the year. Under ideal conditions, anywhere from 20 to 30 an hour can be visible. During the shower’s peak, up to 120 meteors can be visible per hour. You can view the meteor shower starting at 9:00 pm, but the best viewing time is around 2:00 am. It is because the shower’s radiant point is highest around 2:00 am, and the higher the constellation Gemini the Twins, the more meteors you’re likely to see.