George Strait Breaks Two Records

Country music superstar George Strait made history at his show in College Station this weekend. Texas A&M says 110,905 people showed up for the concert at Kyle Field on Saturday. That sets a record for a ticketed U.S. concert that the Grateful Dead set in 1977 when 107,019 fans attended their show at Raceway Park in New Jersey, according to Billboard. The attendance for Strait also set a record for the most people attending an event at Kyle Field, beating out the 2014 game between the Aggies and Ole Miss.

