Get Moderna Seven Days A Week In Mt Pleasant

Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available seven days a week at Mt Pleasant Civic Center from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. You can register quickly and easily at

https://www.allamericanvaccine.com/?fbclid=IwAR3pIzRsTD-hPz_0KS63eA-l8UAWouTgBPzHUyQnUr-gRvpkJ-oZP7xmJcA.

As Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older, the Texas Department of State Health Services is launching the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler. The scheduler gives people one place to sign up for a COVID-19 shot through multiple public health departments, including the eight DSHS public health regions, which provide public health services in nearly 200 Texas counties. There are more than a dozen local health entities across the state.