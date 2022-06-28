Get Ready For Tropical Rain

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents along the Gulf Coast should be alert for flooding downpours as a tropical rainstorm could gain strength and make landfall this week.

AccuWeather Hurricane Center – June 28, 2022 – A tropical rainstorm tracking toward the Caribbean is on the cusp of becoming a named tropical storm. Still, AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring another tropical rainstorm in the northern Gulf of Mexico that could strengthen as it nears land.

While organization and development into a tropical depression or named storm is possible, expect downpours to overspread much of the western and central Gulf Coast. This rain can cause localized flash flooding but bring much-needed drought relief.

AccuWeather meteorologists have declared this disturbance a tropical rainstorm projected to track westward toward Texas through the end of the week. Although it is heading west, moisture associated with the system could go on to fuel downpours in Louisiana and Arkansas late this week.

The tropical rainstorm is currently disorganized, but forecasters caution that even a weak system can bring meaningful impacts on land in the form of flooding rain.

As tropical moisture surges into the coast, it will interact with a stalled front, bringing rounds of torrential downpours this week. While the heaviest rain is expected on the Texas coast as the rainstorm moves over land Thursday, enhanced rainfall will be possible as far east as Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.