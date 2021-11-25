Getting Ready For Winter Travel

TxDOT PREPARES FOR WINTER WEATHER SEASON

Motorists are encouraged to do their part to stay safe.

ATLANTA ­– As the winter season approaches, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are preparing equipment for pretreating and clearing our roadways in the event of inclement winter weather. We urge drivers to be weather-ready, as well.

TxDOT’s Atlanta district, which covers nine counties in northeast Texas, has over 120 pieces that we can utilize during winter weather events, from snowplows and motor graders to brine makers. “In addition, almost 4,000,000 pounds of salt are in storage at maintenance sections across the district,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams. “We can also store 135,000 gallons of brine.”

At a demonstration on Tuesday, TxDOT maintenance crews explained how we make the brine solution and how we repurpose equipment like dump trucks for spraying brine and plowing snow.

We ask drivers to do their part to get ready for the winter season, as well. TxDOT Safety Officer J.J. Singleton said that homeowners should check antifreeze, batteries, tires, and windshield wipers on all vehicles.

“Motorists should have an emergency kit. In case they get stranded, things like a first aid kit, booster cables, flashlights, and abrasive materials like sand or cat litter could be beneficial,” he said.

TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt said patience on the road could make the difference in whether you get home safely. “Always use caution on slick or icy roads. Slow down, and when you must stop, brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction,” she said.

Motorists can always check road conditions at DriveTexas.org or 1-800-452-9292. Motorists in the Atlanta district can also find updates on Twitter @TxDOTAtlanta.