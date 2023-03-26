GFOA Recognizes Texas Comptroller

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Recognition for Financial Reporting

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced his agency received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). The agency has received this honor for 32 consecutive years.

The certificate is the GFOA’s highest form of recognition in governmental accounting.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the hardworking employees of my office and the hundreds of financial reporting professionals at state agencies and universities across Texas who’ve worked together to produce an ACFR that exemplifies transparency and accountability,” Hegar said.

“The Certificate of Achievement” represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. I truly appreciate the professionalism, dedication, and coordination with the State Auditor’s Office to turn out such a great product year in and year out.”

The Texas ACFR presents a comprehensive picture of the state’s financial condition by combining the annual financial reports of all Texas state agencies and universities. It provides the state’s taxpayers, customers, investors, and creditors with a general overview of state finances and demonstrates accountability for the money the state receives.

Unlike a budget that provides a plan for a future period, an ACFR illustrates the actual results of the prior fiscal year’s financial activities, such as revenues, expenditures, changes in fund balances, and liabilities.

An impartial panel has judged the Texas ACFR “to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive spirit of disclosure to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” GFOA Technical Services Director Michele Mark Levine said in presenting the award.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and to recognize governments that achieve this goal.

Visit the Comptroller’s website to view the Texas ACFR.