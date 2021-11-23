Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Gifts of Love for Paris Meals on Wheels

Gifts of Love for Meals on Wheels recipients is in full swing. These are all seniors, individuals with disabilities, or veterans who otherwise would go without this holiday season, and who’ll most likely spend the holidays alone. Your gift will mean the world to them, & for less than $25, it will help make their Christmas just a little brighter.  To adopt, stop by Paris Coffee Company or South Main Iron and pick out an adoption card. All cards are due back to one of the adoption sites by December 10th.

