Gilligan’s Island: The Musical At PJC Ray Karrer Theater

On the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at Paris Junior College this week, seven castaways shipwrecked on a remote Pacific island will build huts and begin to explore their surroundings, in a family-friendly stage musical based on the popular and iconic 1960’s TV comedy show “Gilligan’s Island.”

In a spooky cave they discover strange hieroglyphics which speak of an ancient legend. The weather gets rough, Gilligan foils the best-laid of the castaways’ rescue plans; romance develops; the castaways have an out-of-this-world encounter… The musical is fun, wacky and entertaining with 18 original, tuneful and memorable songs.

“We’ll open with the audience joining in to sing ‘Gilligan’s Island: The Ballad’ from the television series,” said PJC Drama Instructor and musical director William L. Walker. “I didn’t know this musical existed. When I came upon it, well, it’s my childhood, I was raised on it and remember watching it after school. The musical weaves ideas from many of the original episodes in; it’s silly and cheesy and is a super fun family show.”

“I play Gilligan’s stunt double,” said Brandon McCormick, who is also Assistant Stage manager, “so I go into the quicksand. I’m also helping the set crew and with the Alien. I’m kind of the second alien handing up the transponder.” The drama major said he hadn’t done a lot of tech crew work before and was learning how to help people when they needed something and learning the entire script instead of one part.

“It’s helping me learn how to connect with everyone,” in the cast and crew, he said.

“This has been a fun one to do,” said Hannah England, who plays the Alien. “My costume has several pieces and it’s going to be more funny than scary. It’s a really fun musical; kids will love it, parents will enjoy it, it’s one that everyone can laugh at and the songs are great.”

According to Grace Marie Hignight, who plays Mary Ann, a desert also makes repeat appearances.

“I come out with a coconut creme pie about every scene or two,” said Hignight. “It’s a funny nod to Mary Ann’s classic recipe.”

The play runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $15, $10 tickets for high school students and senior citizens with ID, or free with current PJC ID (accepting cash or check only). Tickets are $5 for anyone bringing a donation of toys, blankets or leashes for local animal shelters.

Based on the television show, “Gilligan’s Island,” created by Sherwood Schwartz, the musical is also taken from a book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J. Schwartz; words and music are by Hope and Laurence Juber.

“Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” Cast List: Kaleb Speakman as Gilligan; Steven J. Bailey as Skipper Jonas Grumby; John Presley Wright as Thurston Howell, III; Amy Burrows as Lovey Wentworth Howell; Molly Law as Ginger Grant; Austen Naron as Professor Roy Hinkley; Grace Marie Hignight as Mary Ann Summers; Hannah England as Alien; and Brandon McCormick as Stunt Gilligan.

“Gilligan’s Island: The Musical” Crew List: Director William L. Walker, Assistant Director Lisa Martin; Music Director Dr. Michael Holderer; Choreographer Robyn R. Huizinga; Stage Manager Lucas Rolf; Assistant Stage Manager Bodee Robinson; Costumers Walker and Hignight; Properties Mistress Molly Law; Spot Light Operators Kathleen Hays and Alexzander Sinclair; Light Board Operator Walker; Sound Board Operator Udanti Rendsland; Deck Chief Huizinga; Set Crew Brandon McCormick and Robinson; Construction Crew – Stagecraft and Practicum classes; Lighting Design Walker and Huizinga; Front of House Manager Ingeborg Hodge; House Crew Cameron Faires, Hunter Rogers, Quinton Williams, and Chaston Tomlin; department work study Arielle Finch; and Musicians Dr. Holderer on piano and guitar, Nick Leija, II on drums, and Dr. Kenneth Haley on bass guitar.

Photo 2 cutline: Ginger (Molly Law) and Mary Ann (Grace Marie Hignight) perform a lullaby before retiring in “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” opening at PJC on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.