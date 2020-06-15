" /> Gillis Foundation Awards Scholarships to Hopkins County Students – EastTexasRadio.com
Gillis Foundation Awards Scholarships to Hopkins County Students

2 hours ago

 

 

The John and Deborah Gillis Foundation allocated $440,000 for 11 for Bright Stars Scholarships this year. That comes out to $4,000 per student per semester and is renewable for 8 semesters. Those winning the scholarships this year and the schools they represent were Eastan Lewis, North Hopkins; Jocelyn Ochoa, Saltillo; Ryan Vance, Sulphur Bluff ; Diana Gallegos and Mya Lewis, Como-Pickton; and Isaac Gutierrez, Grayson McClure, Thomas Owen, twins Allison and Mattingly Thurman and Zachary Tiemeyer, Sulphur Springs ISD.

 

