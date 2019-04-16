Gillis Foundation Bright Stars Scholars Announced

The inaugural class of Bright Stars Scholars of the John and Deborah Gillis Foundation was announced Tuesday night at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Ten high school seniors representing every school district in Hopkins County received a $32,000 scholarship for their college educations. The 2019 Gillis Foundation Bright Stars Scholars are Casey Andrew Bass of Sulphur Bluff, Jennifer Lopez-Cervantes, Maddie Ruth Millsap, Maddie Claire Ray, Rhett Alan Reid and Landry Woodrow Tyson of Sulphur Springs, Akayshia Nicole Smith of Cumby, Amy Anita Sprague and Victoria Faith Wheeler of North Hopkins and Nathan Ray Valenzuela of Saltillo. Robin Schrode is the Executive Director of the John and Deborah Gillis Foundation, and was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the Event

.