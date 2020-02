Dustin Page

Gregg County Jail

Gregg County Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Gilmer man in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Lakeport Gentlemen’s Club. It happened at about 3:00 am Sunday at “Jaguars” on Estes Parkway. They charged Dustin Page with murder and released him from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. The victim’s name has not been publicly released.