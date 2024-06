A 31-year-old Upshur County man has been arrested for the Wednesday fatal shooting of an employee of a Taco Bell in Longview. Police charged Brent Leslie DeLuca of Gilmer with Capital Murder. Investigators say DeLuca attempted to rob employees in the restaurant parking lot. After fatally shooting one unidentified worker, the suspect stole a car and fled the scene. He was later captured and booked into the Gregg County jail.