Gilmer Man Dead In Single Vehicle Crash

Troopers responded Monday night to a fatal crash on SH-155, approximately 1.8 miles south of Big Sandy in Upshur County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1989 Toyota pickup, Shawn Derek Shannon, 36, of Gilmer was traveling northbound on SH-155 across the Sabine River Bridge when he lost control and veered across the roadway, to the left, and down the embankment at a second bridge that crosses a private pond. The vehicle rolled over and came to final rest on its top partially submerged in the water.