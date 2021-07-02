Gilmer Man Dies In Harrison County Crash

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-4419, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Harrison County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer was traveling north on CR-4419 at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge George and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.