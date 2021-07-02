" /> Gilmer Man Dies In Harrison County Crash – EastTexasRadio.com
Gilmer Man Dies In Harrison County Crash

Dave Kirkpatrick 6 hours ago

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-4419, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Harrison County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer was traveling north on CR-4419 at an unsafe speed.  The driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway.  The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.  The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge George and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.

