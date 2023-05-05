Gilmer Police Looking For Female Burglar

Gilmer Police are searching for a woman they allege burglarized six cars at a gas station Wednesday night. They request the public’s help identifying a woman they allege robbed six vehicles at the CEFCO near US Highway 271 South. The woman was on foot, had dark hair, wore glasses, and witnesses last saw her wearing a grey hooded shirt with white text that reads, “I just want to hang out with my dog.” If you have any information, please contact Officer Stith at 903-843-5545, reference case #23-0195.