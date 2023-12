The Hopkins County Commissioners Court has named prominent Sulphur Springs attorney John Ginn to be the new County Court At Law Judge. He will replace Clay Harrison, who is stepping down to return to private practice. Ginn is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and formerly served as a director of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. Ginn has been named a Super Lawyer in Texas Monthly magazine for the past 18 consecutive years. He will be sworn in on January 3.