Ginna Walker Bowman To Chair PJC Fund

Ginna Bowman

Ginna Walker Bowman has been named as the Chair of the 2019 PJC Annual Fund which will kick off later in the fall. This marks the seventh year of the Annual Fund which has raised over $2.5 million to address the many pressing needs of the students and College.

A member of the PJC Class of 1960, she currently serves on both the Paris Junior College Board of Regents and the PJC Alumni & Friends Association.

“The two years I spent at PJC was wonderful,” said Mrs. Bowman. “I had outstanding instructors and made lasting friendships there. I look forward to leading the 2019 PJC Annual Fund.”

“It is such an honor to have Ginna leading our Annual Fund Campaign,” said Dr. Anglin. “As a member of our Board of Regents, she truly understands how additional resources strengthen the College’s mission of being the educational provider of choice for our region.”

Derald Bulls, Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs at PJC said she is known for her community involvement.

“Mrs. Bowman is such an advocate for PJC. She believes in PJC and has been generous through the years in creating opportunities to assist students through scholarships.”

A graduate of Paris High School, Mrs. Bowman attended PJC on band and journalism scholarships. Among her honors as a student, she worked on The Bat, the student newspaper, and served as editor of the yearbook, The Galleon. She was selected as the Band Queen, class favorite, elected to the student government association, president of the Texas Junior College Press Association, member of Phi Theta Kappa, and received the coveted Distinguished Service Award.

Mrs. Bowman went on to earn her BA and MA degrees in journalism and English from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce.

With a strong interest in education, Mrs. Bowman served eight years on the Paris ISD board, including terms as president and secretary. She currently is completing her seventh consecutive year on the PJC Board of Regents and served another three years previously before moving out of her district for a time.