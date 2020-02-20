Girls Area Round Set Plus Stars Stay In First In Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night the Prairiland lady Patriots will play Harmony in Mt Vernon at 7:30. Honey Grove and Clarksville will play each other at Chisum High School. That game will begin at 6:30.

In Bi-District boys’ action, Chisum and Atlanta will meet up next Tuesday at Pittsburg High School at 6:00 pm.

Also at 6:00 pm, the Rivercrest Rebels will take on Hawkins at Greenville High School.

On Friday night the North Lamar Panthers will play Pittsburg to determine the fourth seed going into the playoffs. The winner will take on Henderson in the Bi-District round next week.

Also on Friday, the Paris Wildcats host Carthage in a warm-up game at 7:00 pm.

On Wednesday morning a tweet was sent out that Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper had been shot in a parking garage. The Dallas Police department has come out and said this information is false.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings.

The Dallas Stars defeated Arizona last night 3-2 despite Jamie Benn being ejected in the second period for a boarding penalty. Dallas is tied with St. Louis for first place in the Western Conference.

BIG 12

Waco and Baylor University officials are at least talking about the possibility of a downtown riverfront site. It would be for the school’s new $105 million basketball arena, according to a source with knowledge of the talks who told KWTX Wednesday. Meanwhile, No. 1 Baylor won their record 23rd straight game with a 65-54 victory over OU.

LSC

The No. 3 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked first in the initial edition of the 2019-20 NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA. It is the first time in program history the Lions have been ranked first in any NCAA Regional-Ranking.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 21 team in the nation in the first regular-season National Fast Pitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 29th consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team.

REGION XIV

NTCC

Rain canceled Tuesday’s Softball game against Hill College. Also canceled is this weekend’s baseball series against Hutchison Community College. As of now, Softball is still on for Friday and Saturday (Feb 22-23) at home, but that may change if we get more rain.

BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Trinity Valley (15-0) 82 – Paris (6-8) 67

Angelina (8-7) at Paris Saturday 2:00 pm

MEN

Navarro (10-6) 81 – Paris (3-13) 59

Loyalty College Prep at Paris Saturday, noon

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

GIRLS

5A Area

GB Mt Pleasant vs. Red Oak at Royse City Fri 6:30 pm

4A

Argyle vs Snyder at Eastland Thu 6:00 pm

Bullard vs. Canton at Winona Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Van at Lobo-Longview Thu 6:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro at Spring Hill Fri 6:30 pm

Gilmer vs. Sunnyvale at Grand Saline Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Mineola vs. Pottsboro at Greenville Fri 8:00 pm

Lone Oak vs Bells at Princeton Fri 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Winnsboro at Lobo Fri 6:00 pm

Daingerfield vs. Mt Vernon at Rivercrest Fri 6:00 pm

Emory Rains vs. Howe at Greenville Fri 6:00 pm

Edgewood vs. Ponder at Naaman Fri 6:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Harmony at Mt Vernon Fri 6:30 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Sabine at Ore City Fri 6:00 pm

2A

Hawkins vs. Merit Bland at Wills Point Fri 6:00 pm

Clarksville vs. Honey Grove at Chisum Fri 6:30 pm

Martin’s Mill vs. Harleton at Grand Saline Thu 6:00 pm

Wolfe City vs. Union Grove at Mt Vernon Fri 6:00 pm

1A

Saltillo vs Henrietta Midway Thu 7:00 pm

Dodd City vs Bellevue at Sanger Fri 6:30 pm

Sulphur Bluff vs. Bryson at Tioga Fri 7:00 pm

BOYS Bi-District

5A

Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin Hudson at Gary Fri 6:00 pm Warmup

Mt Pleasant vs. Whitehouse at Spring Hill Tue 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Lufkin at Wagstaff-Tyler Mon 7:00 pm

4A

Chisum vs. Atlanta in Pittsburg Tue 6:00 pm

North Lamar vs. Pittsburg Fri for the fourth seed, winner plays Henderson

Paris vs. Carthage at Wildcat Gym 7:00 pm warmup

Pleasant Grove vs TY Chapel Hill at Marshall Tue 7:00 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Pilot Point at Prosper Tue TBD

3A

Rivercrest vs. Hawkins at Greenville Tue 6:00 pm

SOFTBALL

LADY TIGER FIELD – MPHS

9:30 Texas High vs. Mineola

11:00 Texas High vs. Pleasant Grove

12:30 Mt Pleasant vs. Prairiland

2:00 Prairiland vs. Mineola

3:30 Mt Pleasant vs. Pleasant Grove