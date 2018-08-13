Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Girls Volleyball Action Plus Rangers Fall In New York In Today’s Sports

5 hours ago

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Congrats to the Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team on winning the Chisum Volleyball Tournament! In the championship game, Prairiland defeated Miller Grove in three sets.
In the Van volleyball tournament, The Paris Lady Cats made it to the consolation game in the gold bracket, where they lost to Tatum in two sets. Head Coach Britney Humphrey told me “They played some tough competition and played very hard.”
Prairiland and Paris will play each other Tuesday night at Paris High.
The NL JV team finished second in the Silver bracket at the Chisum tournament. NL was the only JV team in the tournament. Noel Rainey received All-Tournament team honors.
Don’t forget that tonight at Mt Pleasant High School, it’s Meet The Tigers for 2018. There will be a hamburger cookout starting at 6:00 pm in the Willie Williams Gymnasium parking lot. Then the festivities start at 7:00 pm inside the gym. K-LAKE 977 will be broadcasting live from 5:30-7:30, meanwhile Thursday night it’s the Pirate Tailgate Party at Fair Park in Pittsburg. STAR 969 will be broadcasting that night.
And in the Bronx, the Rangers lost three of four to the Yankees, including yesterday’s 7-2 defeat. Martin Perez took that loss for Texas. He is now 2-5 on the season and has a 6.71 era. Texas is back in Arlington tonight as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Ezekiel Elliott believes he will be on the same preseason plan the Cowboys have had for him in his first two seasons, playing only in the third game. He is not worried about potential injuries. “I’ll probably play the first series and that’s how we’ll handle that,” Elliott said. “I mean it’s football.”

Sean Lee felt fine after his first action in team drills of training camp Saturday. He did not take part in seven-on-seven drills or the situational work at the end of practice. He said he will continue to follow the plan the athletic training staff has for him and he wants to play at least a little in the preseason.

Sometimes getting vocal leadership from a player is better than instruction from a coach. Ryan Tannehill showed a surprise glimpse of that midway through the Dolphins’ practice Sunday when the QB yelled at rookie Kalen Ballage and kicked him out of the huddle after the running back missed a blocking assignment that resulted in a clean sack by Charles Harris. The typically reserved Tannehill temporarily stopped practice to show his displeasure with Ballage.

The Washington Redskins have suffered yet another season-ending injury, as wide receiver Robert Davis suffered multiple ligament damages to the outside of his right knee in practice Saturday, according to multiple sources. Davis, who also suffered a broken tibia, becomes the third Washington player to be lost for the season, with rookie running back Derrius Guice headlining the list of casualties.

 

