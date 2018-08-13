Girls Volleyball Action Plus Rangers Fall In New York In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Congrats to the Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team on winning the Chisum Volleyball Tournament! In the championship game, Prairiland defeated Miller Grove in three sets.

In the Van volleyball tournament, The Paris Lady Cats made it to the consolation game in the gold bracket, where they lost to Tatum in two sets. Head Coach Britney Humphrey told me “They played some tough competition and played very hard.”

Prairiland and Paris will play each other Tuesday night at Paris High.

The NL JV team finished second in the Silver bracket at the Chisum tournament. NL was the only JV team in the tournament. Noel Rainey received All-Tournament team honors.

Don’t forget that tonight at Mt Pleasant High School, it’s Meet The Tigers for 2018. There will be a hamburger cookout starting at 6:00 pm in the Willie Williams Gymnasium parking lot. Then the festivities start at 7:00 pm inside the gym. K-LAKE 977 will be broadcasting live from 5:30-7:30, meanwhile Thursday night it’s the Pirate Tailgate Party at Fair Park in Pittsburg. STAR 969 will be broadcasting that night.

And in the Bronx, the Rangers lost three of four to the Yankees, including yesterday’s 7-2 defeat. Martin Perez took that loss for Texas. He is now 2-5 on the season and has a 6.71 era. Texas is back in Arlington tonight as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.