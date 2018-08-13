Girls Volleyball Action Plus Rangers Fall In New York In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com
Ezekiel Elliott believes he will be on the same preseason plan the Cowboys have had for him in his first two seasons, playing only in the third game. He is not worried about potential injuries. “I’ll probably play the first series and that’s how we’ll handle that,” Elliott said. “I mean it’s football.”
Sean Lee felt fine after his first action in team drills of training camp Saturday. He did not take part in seven-on-seven drills or the situational work at the end of practice. He said he will continue to follow the plan the athletic training staff has for him and he wants to play at least a little in the preseason.
Sometimes getting vocal leadership from a player is better than instruction from a coach. Ryan Tannehill showed a surprise glimpse of that midway through the Dolphins’ practice Sunday when the QB yelled at rookie Kalen Ballage and kicked him out of the huddle after the running back missed a blocking assignment that resulted in a clean sack by Charles Harris. The typically reserved Tannehill temporarily stopped practice to show his displeasure with Ballage.
The Washington Redskins have suffered yet another season-ending injury, as wide receiver Robert Davis suffered multiple ligament damages to the outside of his right knee in practice Saturday, according to multiple sources. Davis, who also suffered a broken tibia, becomes the third Washington player to be lost for the season, with rookie running back Derrius Guice headlining the list of casualties.