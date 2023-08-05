Give Back to a Park you LOVE – Centennial Fund-Raising Campaign

Cooper, TX— Celebrating Texas State Parks’ century-long commitment to natural conservation and outdoor recreation, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation proudly announces its Centennial Fundraising Campaign. For 100 years, Texas State Parks have served as a refuge for both wildlife and those who cherish the state’s natural beauty. Today, we invite you to give back to the park closest to your home or heart.

Focusing on the beloved Cooper Lake State Park, the campaign will support the construction of two playground shade shelters, one at each park unit – South Sulphur and Doctors Creek. You can specifically target your gift to either park unit project or give to both. “With our long hot sunny summer days, the playground shade shelters will protect our kids and allow them to have a fun time playing on the relatively cool playground equipment. Physical play is so important for our kids and couple that with outdoor play, this is just the ticket for happier and healthier youth”, said Park Complex Superintendent, Steve Killian.