Giving Day – Apr 25

Eat on #EastTexasGivingDay & Support a Great Cause Tuesday, Apr 25, from 11:30 am until 130 pm. The plate includes three Carne Asada Tacos with Fixins and bottled water and is pre-sale tickets only. Click the link to purchase your ticket today

https://tituscountycares.harnessgiving.org/events/356

Delivery is available upon request, with a minimum of three plates purchased. Please call 903.575.9157 after you purchase your tickets.

East Texas Giving Day is on Tuesday, Apr 25. It is an 18-hour online event that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. East Texas Communities Foundation partners with area nonprofits to give donors across East Texas a chance to raise funds for local needs. CASA of Titus, Camp, and Morris Counties is excited to participate in East Texas Giving Day. The Burt and Nancy Marans Charitable Fund at East Texas Communities Foundation has selected CASA of Titus, Camp, and Morris Counties for a “matching funds” grant. Marans Charitable Fund will match $1 for $1 up to $7,500! So each dollar you donate on East Texas Giving Day doubles. All donations go toward the children that CASA of Titus, Camp, and Morris Counties Serves. So help CASA of Titus, Camp, and Morris Counties meet their match and support children in foster care.