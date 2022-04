UTD’s Alvarez Highlights Women’s Golf All-Conference & Awards

GLADEWATER, Texas – UT-Dallas freshman Karen Alvarezwas named the 2022 American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Year to highlight the All-Conference teams and individual awards. After the 2022 Women’s Golf Championship at Tempest Golf Club, they presented the honors.

Alvarez, who finished seventh at the Championship, averaged 76.67 strokes per round and posted three wins five top-five finishes.