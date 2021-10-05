Gladewater Jailed In Hopkins County

A Gladewater woman has been arrested after she led Cumby police on a pursuit after an attempted traffic stop. Thirty-two-year-old Stevie Nicole Mathis surrendered to the officers, but after being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle became combative and began banging her head against the partition between the front and back seat. She was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. She was being held in the Hopkins County jail.