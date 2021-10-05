Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Gladewater Jailed In Hopkins County

STevie Nicole Mathis

A Gladewater woman has been arrested after she led Cumby police on a pursuit after an attempted traffic stop. Thirty-two-year-old Stevie Nicole Mathis surrendered to the officers, but after being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle became combative and began banging her head against the partition between the front and back seat. She was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.  She was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     