Gladewater Man Charged With Seriously Injuring Child

Gregg County arrested a Gladewater man 14 days after a child was taken to a Longview hospital suffering from suspicious life-threatening injuries to his head, body, limbs, and eye. The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he underwent emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain. They charged 23-year-old Aaron Matthew Starr on a Gregg County warrant with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with the intent to cause severe bodily injury, mental deficiency, local warrants for DWI, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.