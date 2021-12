A Gregg County jury Wednesday evening convicted 36-year-old Jessie Ray Sorrells of Gladewater on 2 counts of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy. The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to begin 9am this morning. Sorrell’s co-defendant, 39-year-old Tiffany Diana LeBlanc had previously pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.