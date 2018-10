Two East Texans have been arrested by Gladewater police for sex crimes against children. Thirty-six-year old Tiffany Diana LeBlanc of Longview is charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Thirty-three- year old Jessie Ray Sorrells of Gladewater was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Both are being held in the Gregg County jail on $100,000 bond each.