Go Fund Me Drive For Paris Community Theater

Over the years, many of you in our community have graced the PCT stage. We have built sets, sewn costumes, lent our voices and filled the seats at the Plaza and off.

Sadly, as we look towards what would be a 44th season in the age of COVID-19, the Plaza lights are dim. The curtains are closed and there is no popcorn popping. Shows for the foreseeable future are cancelled, and in order to keep our community members safe, it must remain closed until it can safely reopen.

PCT is a volunteer nonprofit organization that relies heavily on ticket sales to pay the bills and continue operating. Now without help from the community, PCT will have difficulty meeting those financial obligations.

PCT needs YOU to play the role of a lifetime and help them continue to provide entertainment to our community as the longest-running community theatre in Northeast Texas!

Please ensure they will be here in 2021. No gift is too small. Please click the link below and share on your page.

The show must go on–but PCT needs YOUR help!

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/play-your-part-for-pct?fbclid=IwAR0tTJDLUnXz-cBUECqZtY1PjKHB8MzVcNl7975Quc9t37taV9vL2J-dizQ