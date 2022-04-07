Gofundme for Pegues Family

A gofundme page has been started for the Pegues family. Jessica Pegues, and her daughters, 9-year-old Adalyn and 16-year-old Hannah were very seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 11 in Como. All were flown from the scene of the crash and remain hospitalized. Hannah, at last report was in grave condition. Jessica is a teacher in the Winnsboro ISD and the girls attend Como-PIckton. Hannah is a member of the softball team. A gofundme page has been established to help the family with astronomical medical expenses as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

To donate , visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-pegues-family?qid=2d1a26abdc7a7b16c1c7c89f5a18d242