Family members of 4-year-old Asher Rayburn, the Paris boy who drowned over the weekend in a hotel pool at Moody Gardens in Galveston, say the boy was celebrating his 5th birthday 4 days early when the tragedy occurred. There was no sign of foul play, but police were investigating the circumstances leading up to his death. Asher’s mother , Candus Booth, has set up a GoFundMe page.

