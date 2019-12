Friends set up a GoFundMe account for the family of two sisters killed Saturday in an accident in front of Linden-Kildare’s high school. They have already raised more than $4,000. Linden-Kildare students Shantey Hawkins, a sophomore, and Adryanna Hawkins, a freshman, died when their vehicle they were traveling in collided with a log truck just after 7:00 am last Saturday. Their mother, Gwendolyn Louise Spignor-Leaks, 42, was injured in the accident and is at a Texarkana hospital.