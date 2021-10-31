Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Golf Tournament To Hold Benefit Golf Tournament

 
The Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association is a non-profit organization made up of Sheriff’s Office staff. Throughout the year, the Sheriff’s Office sponsors and participates in many community events, and this tournament helps make that possible.
 
Monday, November 15 – H.C. Sheriff’s Office Fundraiser Tournament
Benefits – Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association

4-person scramble
10:00 am shotgun – registration opens @ 9:00 am
Cost to Enter – $125/person includes green fee, cart & range balls
Current handicaps required to play
Underwriting and sponsorship opportunities available
Entry Deadline – November 1
Sign up by calling Steve Shing @ 903.438.4040 or sshing@hopkinscountytx.org

Donations by non-players are, of course, gratefully accepted.

