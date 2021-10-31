Golf Tournament To Hold Benefit Golf Tournament

4-person scramble

10:00 am shotgun – registration opens @ 9:00 am

Cost to Enter – $125/person includes green fee, cart & range balls

Current handicaps required to play

Underwriting and sponsorship opportunities available

Entry Deadline – November 1

Sign up by calling Steve Shing @ 903.438.4040 or sshing@hopkinscountytx.org

Donations by non-players are, of course, gratefully accepted.