An East Texas woman pretending to have a broken-down car has been arrested for robbery in Rusk County. Brittney Heather Allgood conned a motorist into helping her and when they returned from a nearby gas station, a man wearing a mask, came out of the woods and robbed the motorist. Investigators were able to identify the couple and arrested Allgood and Miguel Jose Huerta. Bond for each person was set at $85,000,