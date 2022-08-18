Young Title Company Header
Good Tournout So Far For Hopkins County Stew Contest

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival is underway, and there are already almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. To register, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.

