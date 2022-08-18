Good Tournout So Far For Hopkins County Stew Contest

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival is underway, and there are already almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 from the sponsor to pay for ingredients. To register, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. Register now to reserve your spot from last year.