Google To Pay Texas In Data Privacy Suit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Google is handing Texas $1.375 billion to settle claims it violated data privacy by collecting biometrics and tracking locations without consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued in 2022, says it’s Google’s biggest payout for such issues. Google denies liability and won’t alter its products. Meanwhile, a $50 million settlement addresses allegations of racial bias against 4,000 black employees, claiming they faced lower pay and fewer promotions. Both deals need a judge’s okay.

