" /> GOP Meets In Sulphur Springs To Decide Congressional Nominee – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

GOP Meets In Sulphur Springs To Decide Congressional Nominee

4 hours ago

 

Republicans in the 4th Congressional District of Texas will meet in Sulphur Springs Saturday at the Civic Center beginning at 9am to choose a candidate for congress in the general election. Incumbent John Ratcliff resigned to become the Director of National Intelligence and there was no time to hold a special election to select a nominee. Events will begin at 9 with a meet and greet for delegates and candidates, and the voting will begin at 1. The nominee chosen by the convention will faces Democrat Catherine Krantz of Emory in the November general election.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     