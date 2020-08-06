GOP Meets In Sulphur Springs To Decide Congressional Nominee

Republicans in the 4th Congressional District of Texas will meet in Sulphur Springs Saturday at the Civic Center beginning at 9am to choose a candidate for congress in the general election. Incumbent John Ratcliff resigned to become the Director of National Intelligence and there was no time to hold a special election to select a nominee. Events will begin at 9 with a meet and greet for delegates and candidates, and the voting will begin at 1. The nominee chosen by the convention will faces Democrat Catherine Krantz of Emory in the November general election.